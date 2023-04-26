Momas: License Local Meter Manufacturers to Bridge Nigeria’s Metering Gap

Gilbert Ekugbe

Momas Group has called on the federal government to license local manufacturers of meters to bridge Nigeria’s huge metering gap currently at over five million.

Speaking on the sidelines of the graduation of 10 Offa youths on a five week Printed Circuit Board (PCB) training course, the Chairman, MOMAS Group, Engr. Kola Balogun, explained that most of the enterprises that are sustainable in the country are licensed, stating the urgent need for local manufacturers to be licensed to sell to the unmetered public.

He also stated the need for an increased level of support and encouragement to local manufacturers of meters while also pointing out the need to encourage and allow consumers acquire meters on their own.

In his words: “The federal government must continue to encourage local companies sufficiently or allow consumers to be able to buy meters on their own and if they can buy meters on their own, we will be able to invest. This means we should be licensed and most of the enterprises that are sustainable today are licensed enterprises. License meter manufacturers so that we will be able to reach more users.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, One Innovation Hub, Waheed Olagunju, said for Nigeria to eradicate poverty by 2030, its population need to be well educated, skillful and healthy, pointing out that the training speaks to the skill acquisition aspect.

“For any nation to be productive, it needs to be skillful and the skills being imparted will enable them navigate the world better. We are in a knowledge based economy and PCDs are the heart of electronics, “he stressed.