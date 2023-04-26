Corona College of Education Tackles  Educational Migration at 5th Convocation

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Corona College of Education (CCED), Lagos, has restated its commitment to global education standards, as educational migration increases in the country.

The Provost, Dr. Olajumoke Mekiliuwa, said this at the fifth convocation ceremony and lecture, where 170 students of the college received various certificates and diplomas for the 2021/2022 academic session.

She said that the college will continue to ensure value and technology-driven education, to further develop the sector.

With the theme ‘Education and Globalisation: A Nigerian Perspective’, the convocation lecture, delivered by Prof. Charles Ogbulogo from Covenant University, raised veritable concerns about the high educational migration and called for government’s urgent intervention in the sector.

Ogbulogo noted that Corona College aims to ensure global education standards through its output and how much training it gives its teachers.

The lecture also highlighted how skills in education are global, and how destitute nations and their young people who are not satisfied with their countries eventually move away for greener pasture

According to him, “in a country that is called destitute, you can see there is a high disconnect between their institutions and their industrial sector.”

Concerning educational migration, Ogbulogo said the only reason people can migrate and become useful elsewhere is that their grades are transferable. “Global education makes your grades transferable.”

He added that due to transferable skills, teachers and students have the mobility to do things anywhere in the world, which ensures employability.

Earlier, the provost urged the graduands to continue to be good ambassadors of the college and the Corona Schools’ Trust Council. She promised that the college will continue to remain true to its core vision, mission, and values as it recognises that academic is is a collaborative endeavour.

Currently, she said CCED is collaborating with local and international organisations/institutions such as EDVES, to offer digital education to global learners on its personalized learning platform. This she said has positioned the college within the rank of trailblazers in digital transformation of education in Nigeria.

The Registrar, Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, said the council is focused on building stronger teachers, which necessitated TRCN’s professional qualifying exam that every teacher in Nigeria has to sit for.

The special guest of honour, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, congratulated the graduating students and expressed her satisfaction with CCED.

Samson Jaiyeola, who is also a Corona school teacher emerged as the valedictorian with a 5.0 cumulative average.

The graduands were also inducted into the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria.

Five distinguished academics, Professor Peter Okebukola, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, Professor Enase Okonedo, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, Prof Stephen Oyebade and Dr. Peter Bankole have delivered lectures on diverse, but pertinent educational topics as part of the college’s public lecture series and convocation lectures.

The lectures have also drawn prominent academics to the college as both guest lecturers and participants. The events have established a distinct academic tradition for CCED while contributing to its increased visibility, expansion and repositioning the college as a foremost private teacher-education institution.