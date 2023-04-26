CAN, Youth Wing Bicker over Congratulatory Message to Tinubu

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and its Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) have disagreed over the decision of the latter to congratulate the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, with CAN saying it is ill-timed.

YOWICAN had in the congratulatory letter urged Tinubu not to pursue ethnic, religious and tribal agenda in his administration.

In the letter signed by YOWICAN National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, the youth group said Tinubu should use the opportunity to develop and unite Nigeria irrespective of religion and tribe.

The YOWICAN letter did not, however, go down well with the leadership of the parent body, CAN, which described it as ill-timed.

According to the spokesman of CAN, Mr. Luminous Jannamike, CAN has no problem with issuing congratulatory open letter to whoever becomes Nigeria’s next leader, irrespective of how he/she emerged. CAN said it favoured waiting for the outcome of the judicial process.

Jannamike stated, “CAN, as a stakeholder, will write one eventually, but it is a little too early considering the fact that the judiciary has not even started adjudicating on the various petitions against his victory.”

The YOWICAN letter read, “Dear President-elect, I write on behalf of myself and the entire Christian youth in Nigeria to congratulate you on your resounding victory, well-deserved and overlong success at the just concluded presidential election.

“You have undoubtedly worked very hard to achieve this victory and your commitment and dedication for the unity of our dear country has helped you to achieve this goal. This will benefit the country as a whole as new and young minds will emerge.

“It is not disputable that, with your vast experience and leadership acumen, you easily fulfil all your campaign promises. You have been an apostle of restructuring Nigeria and entrenchment of true federalism in line with global best practices. Please, kindly hit the ground running by fulfilling this promise.

“Please, use this opportunity to develop and unite Nigeria irrespective of religion, ethnicity and tribe as well as shine brightly in the comity of nations. We believe that Tinubu’s Presidency will bring everlasting peace and disappoint all those who never wished Nigeria well.”

YOWICAN said it looked forward to working with Tinubu not only to develop closer relations between him and the entire Christian youth, “but also to concert our efforts in the cause of development, peace and the brotherhood of all peoples.”