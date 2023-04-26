Adhere to Traffic Rules, Safety, Ministry Advises Motorcyclists

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, has advised motorcycle riders and operators in the transportation system to adhere to traffic rules and observe road safety measures in order to reduce the rising cases of motorcycle-related road accidents in Nigeria.

She gave the advice during an interaction with the executive and members of the Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Association of Nigeria (ROMAN) who were on a courtesy visit to her in Abuja recently.

Ajani’s advice came in the wake of increasing reports of the recklessness of motorcycle riders, harassment of other road users, and non-compliance with traffic rules and safety measures which have led to avoidable accidents and deaths.

Many state governments, including the FCT, have banned commercial motorcycle operators from the city centres.

The permanent secretary stressed that the ROMAN should constantly enlighten its members on the attitudes, measures and ideas that would bring about safer motorcycle transportation system.

She said: “Sensitise your members on putting on their helmets, regulating the speed limits and other safety measures for safe motorcycle riding.”

Ajani in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday encouraged the association to key into the current global movement towards clean energy and electric vehicles.

While appreciating the fact that this cannot be achieved in a hurry, she said the positives of this emerging global trend for the environment, health and the transportation sector cannot be overemphasised.

She commended the association for the visit, and urged them to continue to work in synergy with other road transport operators and associations.

Speaking earlier, the Business Development Officer of ROMAN, Malik Richard, who spoke on behalf of the National Chairman, Sotoye Olusola, said the visit was to intimate the permanent secretary on the activities of ROMAN and to appreciate her for the good work she was doing in the transportation sector.

He said the aim of the association was to protect the interests of commercial motorcycle transport operators, promote their welfare, build partnerships with government agencies and other stakeholders as well as promote positive image for commercial motorcycle transporters.

Richard said the association has created a data base of all its members, a move he explained would help check criminality and regulate the activities of commercial motorcycle riders.