Police Confirm Killing of One in Rivers Cult Clash

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of one person in a renewed cult clash in Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY gathered that yet to be identified man was shot dead Sunday night, by suspected cult gangs along Awkuzu/Lumbumber Street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

This incident happened about 24 hours after a similar clash claimed the life of a yet-to-identified man along Illoabuchi axis of Mile 1 Diobu in Port Harcourt.

Residents of the area disclosed that the killing occurred during a battle for supremacy and territorial control by suspected factions of the D12 and BS of Deygbam cult groups.

An eyewitness revealed that the victim, a native of Akwa/Ibom state and resident of Awkuzu street was ambushed by over 10 men and shot him severally.

It was learned that the relatives of the man shot dead was at the Divisional Police headquarters Mile 1 for official complaint on the crime.

As at the time of this report, there was tight security presence within the area of incident.

Confirming the crime, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said the killings was cult-related.

She said: “The Command is aware. I think it is still related to battle of supremacy by these cult groups.

“We have commenced investigation into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and meant to face the law.”

Meanwhile, the Governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the State, Senator Magnus Abe, has linked the recent robberies, rival cult clashes and killings in Port Harcourt to thugs allegedly recruited to cause violence and rig the just last elections.

Abe, who spoke on a live current affairs radio programme in Port Harcourt, said the spread of violence was a fallout effect of the last elections activities of criminal political recruits.

He said in past few weeks, he had been inundated with distress calls from residents in Diobu and environs who have been forced to flee their homes because of hoodlums who invade houses, shot, rob their victims.