KWASU Lecturer Dies in His Sleep in Ilorin

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A lecturer of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Dr. Ajeigbe Issa, yesterday died in his sleep at his home in Ilorin, the state capital.

Ajeigbe was until his death yesterday the Head of Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education as well as the acting director of Sports at the institution.

Confirming the lecturer’s burial in a circular yesterday, the Registrar of KWASU, Dr. Kikelomo Sallee, said Ajeigbe died in his sleep at his home in Ilorin.

It was gathered that the  Islamic funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah) for the deceased lecturer was underway in Budo-Egba,  Asa LGA of the state.

Sallee said: “With heavy heart, we announce the death of the Head of Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and acting Director of Sports of the Kwara State University, Dr. Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub, who died in his sleep.

“Janaza is at 10 a.m. on April 24 in Budo-Egba, Asa LGA of Kwara State.

“As the university mourns this loss of a committed member of staff, we pray Allah forgives all his shortcomings and admits him into jannatul firdaus.

“May Allah also console his family, friends and the university community.” 

Ajeigbe’s death left family members, associates and colleagues in dismay and shock with his sudden death in his sleep in Ilorin, the state capital.

