  • Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

Energy transition: NMDPRA Reaffirms Commitment to Driving Sustainable Gas Utilisation 

Business | 3 hours ago

 Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has restated its commitment to ensuring sustainable growth of natural gas exploitation and utilisation in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, stated this in Lagos at a one-day stakeholders engagement on: “Gas Utilisation in Nigeria”, explaining that it had become important that companies and homes embraced the utilisation of gas as an alternative to fossil fuel.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Executive Director, Distribution, System, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, NMDPRA, Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha, enjoined Nigerians to massively adopt the usage of gas as against diesel and petrol for their daily energy needs.

He said that this would reduce the nation’s carbon footprint, tackle global warming as well as climate change.

“It will also help to reposition the economy for sustainable growth and accelerate job creation since gas is believed to be the future of the nation’s economy”, he said.

Ahmed noted that the essence of the engagement was to encourage large consumers of petroleum products to become aware of the comparative advantages between the different fuels, particularly gas, which he added had been designated as Nigeria’s transition fuel.

He explained that to promote gas usage and investment, the federal government had various initiatives and policy frameworks which included the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Decade of Gas Programme.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.