Dino: My Emergence as Governor Will Strengthen Kogi’s Unity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11, 2023 election in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has told the people of the state that his emergence as governor would enhance development and unite the state.

Melaye, who stated this during a meeting with leaders from Kogi Central, yesterday, said the outcome of the PDP primary election showcased the bond of unity among the people of the state.

In a statement by his media team, Melaye said, “I will not take the massive support of my party and generality of Kogites for granted. This support will propel me to work assiduously for the development and unity of our state.”

Earlier, the Leaders of Kogi Central had endorsed Melaye’s candidature.

A former deputy governor of the state, Chief Patrick Adaba, who spoke on behalf of the zone in Abuja, said Kogi Central would give Melaye his required winning edge votes.

Adaba noted that Melaye’s candidacy would be beneficial to the people irrespective of which part of the state they come from, while urging the people of Kogi West not to miss this “golden opportunity” of producing a governor.

“We enjoin our brothers in Kogi West to seize this moment through Senator Dino Melaye. This is their time and we pray that they don’t miss it,” he stressed.

Another former deputy governor of the state, Hon. Philip Salawu, said Melaye’s victory atthe primary election was the will of God, and therefore charged the PDP governorship candidate to continue with his reconciliatory moves which he said had endeared him to many Nigerians even beyond Kogi State.

PDP chairman in the state, Sam Uhuotu, said the rotation of governorship slot among the three senatorial districts would engender harmony in the state

A former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, also said the party’s candidate was a household name in the state and needed little or no introduction.

“Every Kogite is aware that Dino has always fought their battles for good governance. When elected into office in November, Senator Dino will bring back the fortunes of the state,” Ologbondiyan stated.