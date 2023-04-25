Benin Port Project: 10 Edo Indigenes on Scholarship Scheme to be Engaged as Pioneer Staff





•Oil palm, poultry processing, retail, energy most active sectors in Edo in last two years, govt reveals

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Chairman of the Benin Port Project, Mr. Greg Ogbeifun has assured that the ten Edo indigenes undergoing studies under the Nigerian Seafarers Development programme (NSDP) scholarship scheme would be engaged as pioneer staff of the Benin Port.

In a statement, Ogbeifun, said the ten Edo indigenes are making progress in their studies.

He noted that a major advantage of the port project was the opportunity it presents to build local capacity of Edo youths to participate actively in the maritime sector.

The young Edo indigenes are part of other Nigerian students on fully funded scholarships in Greece and India by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) studying maritime related courses.

The port project is jointly being executed by the Edo State Government and the federal government through the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA).

The Minister of Transportation had set up the Project Steering Committee (PSC) and Project Delivery Team (PDT) to ensure realisation of the Benin Port Project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, as already approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The port is a legacy project of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, which aims to contribute to the development of both the maritime and agricultural sectors, creating massive employment opportunities.

The project site is located at the confluence of Osse River and Benin River, making it the closest port to the sea after the ports of Lagos, at only 32km from the coastline.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Investment Promotion Office has disclosed that the most active sectors that have attracted local and foreign investments into the state in the last two years were the oil palm, poultry processing and retail sectors.

Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO)-Ease of Doing Business Secretariat, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, disclosed this in a recent chat with journalists, in Benin City

According to him, “Between 2021 and 2022, there are investments in the agriculture, food processing and energy sectors. Some of the companies that have made substantial investments include Persianas Group, which is building the Benin City Mall, on Sapele Road.

“There is also Amo Farm Poultry Processing Plant located at Obayantor, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State. Fayus Oil Palm Company and Prime Agro Seed and other companies from Asia.

“In the energy space, Ossiomo Power Plant in Ologbo has expanded and then we have two new refineries – one at Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha GRA and the other at Egbokor, in Orhionmwon LGA.”

Uwaibi noted that the investments ensured that the state remained a good destination for those looking to expand their businesses in Nigeria, citing the availability of steady power supply from Ossiomo Power as a good incentive.

He added that the Benin Port project, which was coming on stream, was expected to even attract more investment in the agriculture, maritime and ancillary sectors.