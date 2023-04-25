Be Calm, Desist from Travelling to Border Towns, FG Tells Stranded Nigerians in Sudan

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has advised Nigerians stranded in crisis-ridden Sudan to remain calm and keep in touch with the Nigerian Mission in the troubled country for information about their planned evacuation and desist from travelling to border towns as it remains a huge risk.

A joint statement issued by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Tuesday said every machinery is being pulled together to ensure the safe evacuation of every Nigerian willing to leave the crisis-ridden country.

The statement, signed by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,

Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, read: “The Honourable Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development express concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan and empathize with the entire civilian population in the country, including the Nigerian students, and other members of the Nigerian community caught up in the on-going crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“The Honourable Ministers note with concern that some of these students are trying to find their way to contiguous borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own.

“In line with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the

Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,

the Humanitarian Sector comprising FMHADMSD, National Emergency

Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants

and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI)) is working very closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Missions in the countries bordering Sudan, as well as with other relevant stakeholders especially the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Armed Forces, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and International Humanitarian Organisations such as International Organization for Migration (IOM) to immediately evacuate these students and other affected Nigerian

citizens.

“The Ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour

to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the

Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates. They can reach the Embassy officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773,

+249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493.

“Furthermore, they are also advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.

“On this note, the Honourable Ministers emphasise that concrete plans are

underway, to deploy, very shortly, air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens through the identified safe transit areas back home to Nigeria in safety and dignity.”

Meanwhile, arrangements have been concluded to get buses to convey the stranded Nigerians to Cairo in Egypt.

