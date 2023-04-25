  • Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

Afrihealth Launches Healthcare App

Nigeria | 45 mins ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

Afrihealth, a premier technology solutions provider in Nigeria, has launched its groundbreaking medical super app known as Rigour+.

The app, according to the firm, would transform the African healthcare landscape by addressing critical challenges and providing convenience and quality healthcare services at users’ fingertips.

Speaking at the launch of the app in Lagos, recently, the Afrihealth CEO, Linda Obi, said the app Rigour+ would revolutionise healthcare access for millions of Africans, adding that it would tackles major issues such as limited access to quality healthcare, rampant counterfeit drugs and difficulty in obtaining medical services.

She said Afrihealth’s Rigour+ medical super app was designed to combat challenges affecting the sector, improve access to quality healthcare services for Nigerians and eventually the entire African continent.

She maintained that Afrihealth’s dedication to patients’ safety was showcased through Rigour+’s emphasis on combating counterfeit drugs.

According to her, “The app’s innovative scanning technology empowers users to make informed choices, ensuring they purchase only genuine products. This feature can significantly reduce the risk of adverse health effects and save lives by detecting fake or substandard medications.

“We’re thrilled to launch Rigour+ after countless hours of development and refinement. We believe this app has the potential to radically transform healthcare access for Nigerians, making it more accessible, convenient, and reliable than ever before.”

Speaking at the event also, a health education expert, Mr. Chinonso Ejemba, who buttressed the role that technology was going to play in Nigeria’s health sector, stressed that it was going to democratise the healthcare system by making room for accessible, affordable and premium health care.

For the VP Partnership, AfriHealth, Mr. Chikezie Jude, with an issue of brain drain, current level of doctor-to-patient ratio, the standard of the healthcare practitioners cannot be reduced, adding it could only be solved through digitalisation of the healthcare industry.

According to him, “There’s no way a human being can split himself on multiple occasions, but with digitalisation of healthcare, with tele-medicine, we have one person speaking at his convenience to people that don’t need to leave their homes to get to the hospital.”

