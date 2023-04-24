  • Monday, 24th April, 2023

Tanzania’s ‘Yanga’ Dent Rivers’ Pride in Battle for S’final Ticket

Sport | 1 hour ago

Femi Solaja with agency report

Nigeria’s last team standing in continental football this season, Rivers United face elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup after going down 2-0  to Tanzania’s Young Africans at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo yesterday.

Yanga’ as the Tanzanian side are fondly known were resolute in defence to shut out Rivers United who did not record a single shot at goal.

It was however Congolese striker, Fiston Kalala Mayele, who grabbed a second-half brace for the visitors when he broke the deadlock on 74 minutes, before he doubled his haul  nine minutes from time.

Rivers United will need to score three goals without conceding any in the reverse fixture to scale through to the lucrative semi final of the Confederation Cup. The return leg will take place next week Sunday at the Benjamin Nkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The winners of the contest will face Gallants FC of South Africa or Egypt’s Pyramids in the semi-finals. Gallants drew 1-1 away with Pyramids yesterday.

Elsewhere, US Monastir and ASEC Mimosas played out a goalless draw.

