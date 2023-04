Six Dead As Bus Bursts Into Flames Near Kara Bridge in Lagos

About six persons died yesterday following an auto crash around the popular Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Channels Television, the incident happened in quick succession from the bus somersaulting to it bursting into flames leading to the fatalities.

Eyewitnesses said the dead victims were the bus driver, two children, and three women.

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the accident.

The Lagos Deputy Corps Commander (Operations), Lucas Oguntade explained that while some casualties were recorded, some victims were rescued and had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“As we speak, the rescue operation is not yet concluded. There are some deaths, while some are rescued and have been taken to the hospital,” Oguntade said.

On the cause of the crash, he stated that the idea of speeding is from a layman’s perspective.

The official, however, explained that the Commission has begun a probe into the incident with a view to avoiding a reoccurrence soon.

“From the look of things, we know that the vehicle somersaulted and resulted in this high level of casualties.

“Meanwhile, the investigation must be concluded before we can now give a holistic appraisal of the incident,” he added.

Accidents on the popular Kara Bridge and its environs are becoming rampant on the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

On February 9, one person was killed in multiple crashes on Kara Bridge outward the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

About seven vehicles including a container-laden truck were involved in the multiple accidents that paralysed movement and left motorists and travellers on the ever-busy road stranded in nerve-racking gridlock