Rack Centre Begins Construction of Additional 12MW IT Load Data Centre



Emma Okonji

Having reached full capacity of its existing Data Centre, Rack Centre, a connected Tier III Carrier and Cloud-neutral data centre in West Africa, has commenced the construction of a new 12MW IT Load Data Centre in Lagos, in other to expand its business frontiers.



The Chief Operating Officer at Rack Centre, Mr. Ezekiel Egboye who disclosed this at a media parley and data centre tour of its Lagos head office, said the new build would be part of efforts to expand the company’s capacity ten folds and consolidate its leadership as a major digital infrastructure hub in West Africa.



The new build known as Rack Centre LGS 2 data centre, which is in the heart of Ikeja, with easy access to the main commercial areas of Lagos, will be situated on a 20,000 square metres green field site and sits at over 30 meters above sea level. With this expansion, Rack Centre would have a net lettable space of 3240 sqm and IT load of 13.5MW as against the current data centre, LGS1, which has an IT load of 1.5MW and a net lettable space of 1094 sqm.



According to Egboye, the company is delighted to be a part of the ongoing digital transformation on the continent, especially as more African businesses need more internet capacity to support their operations, ascertaining the company’s readiness to enable digital infrastructure by hosting a large number of Hyperscalers, content and cloud delivery networks, internet service providers at its facility.



Briefing the journalists, he said, “The Lagos Campus data centre has grown to be the largest carrier and cloud neutral digital infrastructure hub in West Africa, and with this expansion, we intend on further growing our thriving ecosystem.’’