eTranzact Golf Classic to Promote Business Collaborations

Nigeria’s super fintech company, eTranzact has reaffirmed its commitment to

facilitating more business collaborations within the public and private sector in Nigeria through the company’s sponsorship of the eTranzact Golf Classic in Lagos.

The eTranzact Golf Classic is a three-day Pro-AM golf tournament scheduled to hold from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate, in Lagos.

It will feature registered professional golfers from across Nigeria and other countries slugging it out for the fun and glory while gathering ranking points on the Professional Golfers Development Tour.

Over 200 professionals and category one amateur golfers have already registered for the tournament.

Speaking at a media session to herald the tournament in Lagos at the weekend, Managing Director of the company, Niyi Toluwalope, said that eTranzact, as the pioneer fintech firm at the forefront of connecting businesses and agencies in Nigeria, has taken on the responsibility to create more avenues for productive business to business collaborations and they have found the game of golf most suitable for this.

“We are a super fintech working with businesses and governments to facilitate seamless trade and exchange of value while also working with other fintechs to drive successes across sectors. It is therefore not unexpected that we want to create more platforms for business leaders to network and drive more collaborations.

“Golf is a precision game that develops the minds of its players, teaches spontaneity, focus and concentration while also encouraging strategic thinking and creative problem solving. These are all qualities that successful business leaders must possess regardless of age and experience.

“Therefore, having identified the role the sport plays in our society, we have chosen it as our way of connecting business leaders and professionals who have embraced it to relax and refresh their minds to face the rigours of creating more innovative ideas that will grow African economies,” he said.

In his own comment, the Deputy Managing Director, Mr Hakeem Adeniji-Adele, described the forthcoming classic as a launching pad for greater involvement of the company in promoting sports and the general wellbeing of Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers of the eTranzact Golf Classic, the Media Director of PGD Tour, Sam Emehelu, said that the partnership offers the Nigerian golf community a new vista, especially one that assures that professional golf as a career is one that is still a viable pursuit.

“Nigeria has some of the most talented athletes and this is the same for golf. This ties to what we always sought on the PGD Tour, where golf talents are exposed and nurtured for global performance.”

The Head of Brand and Communication, Adeyemi Opene, expressed confidence that all contestants and special guests invited to Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate for the eTranzact Golf Classic would have a beautiful experience and strong business relationships would be birthed during the tournament.