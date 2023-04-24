Enugu Polytechnic Business School to Improve ICT Innovation in Nigeria

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Executive Director of the Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo Business and Innovation School (EBIS), Roland Ediawe, has said that the institution will further contribute to the growth and development of the information communication technology (ICT) sector in Nigeria.

Ediawa, who made this known yesterday in Enugu, during the official inauguration of the school, said that the school intends to organise a boot camp for secondary school students that would expose them early enough to technology.

He noted that the school, which is based on a Public Private Partnership between the Enugu State Polytechnic and a firm, Preziko Investment Limited, would begin its academic activities in May with selected courses.

Ediawa explained that the initiative would not have come at a better time than now when the world is fast moving towards technology which has continued to disrupt different sectors, including the business world.

“We have discovered that modern business skills are lacking among the graduates, artisans and informal sector, hence this school is developed to bridge that gap, train the existing business owners on how best to manage their businesses, leveraging on modern technology and prepare graduates on challenges of the modern-day employment market,” Ediawe said.

Earlier in an address, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Nnamdi Nwankwo, said that the business school represents the essence of a polytechnic which is a place where skilled and technical workers are groomed to contribute to the development of the country.

“With this school, Enugu State will have all the skill acquisition for the development of the state,” he said. “While our partner impacts the students with the required knowledge, they would bear the certificate of Enugu State Polytechnic when they graduate.”

Located at the former Enugu State University of Science and Technology AC building, the business school provides training on business management and leadership; technical, vocational, and digital skills, among others.