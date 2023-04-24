A’Ibom Monarch Expresses Satisfaction with State Map Law 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Paramount Ruler of Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Edidem Etim C. D. Abia, has expressed satisfaction that with the state Map Establishment Law 2023 passed by the state House of Assembly into law, the state now has its official map.

He said: “What was circulated in the past was not an official map, it was something someone drew and the people used it and that map created a lot of problems.”

The monarch explained that the unity and peaceful co-existence would be engendered following the Akwa Ibom State Map Establishment Law official 2023.

Fielding questions from journalists in his palace in Eket, the king noted that the state map was important as it would bring an end to years of disputes over boundaries between neighbouring communities.

According to him, “We couldn’t have continued as a state without having a map, an official gazetted map.”

He commended the Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for his courage and determination in ensuring that the state had an official map, which he described as a vital tool for ensuring peace and stability, adding: “This map is expected to show clearly where the boundary of each local government area is and bring to an end all the fights.

“The governor has done well, he has the courage to do the right thing and not minding anybody, we couldn’t have had a

state that didn’t have an official map,” he said.

Speaking on the development in the state, the monarch said Governor Emmanuel has exceeded expectations in his commitment to the development of Akwa Ibom State.

He observed that despite the challenges facing the state, Emmanuel has remained resolute in his efforts to transform the state, and has put Akwa Ibom among the most developed states in Nigeria.