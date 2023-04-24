9mobile Invests over N70bn on Network Modernisation



Emma Okonji

9mobile has invested over N70 billion on its ongoing network modernisation, a development that has put the telecoms company on the path of resurgence.



The enormous investments into its network operations, is a strong commitment by the board and management to aggressively reclaim market share.

Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel stated during the company’s annual Channel Partners Conference held in Lagos.



According to Peschel, “9mobile has invested over N70 billion for its ongoing network modernisation. The addition of 600 new sites, equipped with 4G LTE facilities for enhanced operations and market competitiveness, being deployed alongside new broadband services to enlarge our fibre network across some Nigerian cities, amongst other technical, digital, and organisational upgrade, demonstrate 9mobile’s core values of Innovation, Quality of Service, and Customer-centricity.”



Speaking on the theme, “Re-engage to Succeed”, Peschel said: “9mobile is on the path of resurgence. We are taking back lost territories in the market and forging ahead to reclaim our innovative position and industry leadership.”



Also speaking at the Channel Partner Conference, Chief Sales Officer at 9mobile, Victor Nwaobia, emphasised the impact of the unique relationship 9mobile has enjoyed with its committed channel partners, adding that this has aided in driving the company’s growth over the years. “That we have sustained or retained almost 75 per cent of our channel partners over the years is a massive testament to your love and commitment for our business, which is in its fifteenth year and going strong,” Nwaobia added