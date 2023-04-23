Special Honours for Luxury King, Prince Julian Osula, Kingsley Obiora, Pastor Paul Enenche, Others

Things are looking really good over at the University of Benin (UNIBEN). According to reports, the well-celebrated university is preparing to pour out a deluge of honours and special awards to a number of prominent Nigerians at its 2023 edition of the school’s annual Lecture Series. With these honours and awards, the university is going to establish itself as an institution that can tell precious things from others, recognizing talent and impact.

On Friday, May 5, 2023, these prominent Nigerians will gather at the Festus Iyayi Building, Faculty of Management Sciences, to receive UNIBEN’s recognition.

Among the people to be honoured are Kingsley Obiora, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Prince Julian Osula, the luxury king and MD of Julian Luxury; Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center; Philip Edigin, the MD of Phil Hall Mark; Chief Dan Orbih, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman for South-South; Ayuba Ibrahim Abba, the General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Service (NPIMS); Barrister Osarodion Ogie, the Secretary to the Edo State Government; and Henry Oroh, the Executive Director of Zenith Bank.

Along with these are others like Prof. Darlington Obaseki, the Chief Medical Director University of Benin Teaching Hospital; Chief Mike Agbedor Abu Ozekhome (SAN) of Mike Ozekhome Chambers; Mrs. Joy Enwa, the Accountant General of Delta State; Senator (Pharm.) Matthew Urhoghide, the Senator Representing Edo South; Ehi Agenmonmen, President of The Freedom Group; Pastor Charles Osazuwa, the Senior Pastor of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly; Sharon Ikeazor, the Honourable Minister of State for the Federal Ministry of Environment; Dr. Gideon Chidiebere Osi, the Chairman and MD of Diamante Global Service Ltd; and Dr. Daniel Omoyibo, the Chairman/Managing Director DEMOTECH.