Sanwo-Olu Orders Demolition of 20 Buildings in Banana Island

Miffed by the frequent incidents of building collapse in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the demolition of 20 houses in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of the state.



Speaking yesterday during a visit to the site of the recent building collapse on First Avenue in Banana Island, a visibly angry Sanwo-Olu accused some agencies of the federal government of being culpable in the incidents of building collapse on the highbrow Island.

The governor also described as reckless the way and manner officials of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the promoters of the estate, issued permission to sand fill the Lagos Lagoon without regard to the topography of the area.



He stated that the site of the collapsed building was not originally part of the island’s plan.

“We are at the back of the land that is abutting. You can see that the original line for Banana Island is not even here. It is way in front and you can see that there are several extensions granted by both the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and NIWA. These are the two federal agencies that have been culpable for those extensions. They have done these extensions without our knowledge.

“We have responsibility for building approval. All of the four buildings at the back never got our approval. This is an illegality that is real and that is why we are going around the properties.



“The excuse that they don’t have access is not acceptable. It is total recklessness. All the developers and the culpable officers will be sanctioned.

“But what we are doing now is – we have set up an external committee who are given two weeks to independently ascertain what has gone wrong here and they should finish the work towards the end of next week. This will further strengthen our hands to be able to come up with a robust work plan that we can enforce going forward.



“It is heartbreaking each time we have to go through this and it shows how irresponsible both the developers, some of our citizens that just want to make quick money, and of course our officers, who are not alive to their responsibility.



“We have had to change staff here and there so that we can bring forward robust and very strong monitoring offices, but we are still short of it, I must say. We need to do what we have to do to keep the lives of our citizens safe at all times, ” Sanwo-Olu explained.

The governor accused some officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) of corruption, stressing that they would be held responsible for the recent collapse of a seven-story building on the island recently.



Sanwo-Olu lamented that approvals were given to developers by the federal government in connivance with some corrupt officials of the Lagos State government, adding that the land on which the collapsed building was built was not originally part of the approved Banana Island’s plans.

He stated that no construction should have been carried out on the land.

“There has been a lot of investigation going on. We have seen the extent of unapproved expansion into the water. There have been several extensions approved by the Federal Ministry of Works without our knowledge,” he added.



The governor also inspected other ongoing building projects to ascertain their level of compliance.

In some areas, Sanwo-Olu was shocked to find multi-storey buildings constructed directly under high-tension power lines.

After inspecting the buildings, he ordered them demolished immediately.

He was also scandalised that some buildings that had earlier been demolished by the state government had been reconstructed without the government’s permission.



The governor, who was accompanied by Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins, Special Adviser on Works, Adeyoye Aramide, and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, among others, ordered the demolition of 20 completed buildings on the island.

While three of the buildings are from the commercial section of the island, 17 are from the residential section.

