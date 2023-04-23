Obaseki, Shaibu, Alimikhena Mourn as Edo Monarch Passes on

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu and the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing, Senator Francis Alimikhena, among others, have described the passage of the Olososo of Ososo Kingdom, Oba Anselm Adeloro Obaitan (Ichama II) is a monumental loss to the people of the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area and the entire state.



After 32 years of peaceful reign, Obaitan has passed on to glory, plunging the kingdom, Akoko Edo LGA, and the state into mourning.

His passage was announced in a statement issued yesterday by his son and Edo State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Prince Bamidele Obaitan on behalf of the Ososo Royal Family.

In the statement, the royal family said: “It is with a heavy heart, but with thanks to God, that we announce the passing of our Royal father, Oba Anselm Adeloro Obaitan, Ichama 11, JP, the Olososo of Ososo.”



The statement said the late monarch was “a founding teacher at the Annunciation College, Irrua, Edo State, before proceeding to the University of Delaware in the United States of America, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education.

“He returned home to serve as an Edo State Judicial Service Commission Commissioner. He ascended the throne of his father in June 1990, as ICHAMA 11, the Olososo of Ososo. He reigned very peacefully for thirty -two years.



“He is survived by his wife, Olori Christiana Abiose Obaitan; three sons; a daughter; two daughters-in-law; six grandchildren; many brothers and sisters, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Final burial arrangements shall be announced shortly,” the statement explained.

In his condolence message yesterday, Obaseki said it was with sadness and great grief that he received the news of the passage of the Edo monarch, whom he described as a committed bridge builder and royalty par excellence.



Obaseki added that the late monarch was a distinguished traditional ruler who dedicated his 32-year reign to building a united community and advancing causes to better the lives of his people, and contributing immensely to the growth and development of the state.



He said: “A committed family man and loving royal father, Oba Anselm Obaitan lived a life of service to humanity and the upliftment of others, endearing him to his subjects and everyone that came in contact with him. He will be sorely missed for his wise royal counsel, fatherly guidance, and advice.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Edo State, I commiserate with the Commissioner of Arts and Culture, Prince Bamidele Obaitan, the entire Obaitan family, the people of Ososo as well as friends and associates of the late monarch, and pray that God grants all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Obaseki said.



In a condolence message he signed yesterday, the deputy governor also mourned the late monarch, noting that he received the news of his passing with a deep sense of loss.

Shaibu said Obaitan’s reign on the throne of his forebears for 32 years attracted peace, mutual co-existence, and development to the Ososo Kingdom in particular and by extension, Akoko-Edo.



He said: “Oba Obaitan was a royal father who exhibited uncommon love for his subjects and vigorously ensured the sustainable growth and economic prosperity of Ososo. As the royal symbol of the Ososo people, he pursued and sustained a legacy of preserving and promoting his kingdom’s cherished customs, culture, and tradition”.



“Indeed, he endeared himself to the hearts of his people on account of his fatherly disposition, royal candour, and leadership qualities. Though he would be sorely missed, permit me to commiserate with you and through you to the royal family and good people of Ososo Kingdom on the transition of your father and a highly revered traditional ruler in our dear Edo State.



“No doubt, these are trying times, l am confident that his good virtues and enduring legacies will remain a source of pride and inspiration to everyone he left behind,” the deputy governor explained.

On his part, Alimikhena, currently representing Edo North in the Senate, has also joined Obaseki, Shaibu, and other eminent sons and daughters of the state to mourn the late monarch.

On behalf of the people of Edo North, Alimikhena described his death as a monumental loss, not just to the people of Edo North, but also to the indigenes of the state at large.



The lawmaker said he received the news of the death of the highly revered traditional ruler with immense sadness and a deep feeling of great loss.

He commiserated with the Ososo Royal Family and all the people of the Ososo Kingdom over whom the late monarch presided illustriously as traditional ruler for over 32 years on the throne.



Alimikhena said he joined them in mourning the monarch who he said was a fountain of experience and exuded wisdom in his pursuit of peace and unity, which made him one of the most respected traditional rulers in Edo North during his long and very successful reign.