Group Tasks Tinubu on Restructuring

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A group, ‘Yoruba Commitment Leaders’ (YCL), has tasked the incoming administration of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to make the issue of restructuring of the country a top priority in his programmes.

The group, which made the call in a statement signed by its Convener, Mr Tayo Onayemi, and made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, noted that the tendon holding the country together has suffered so much trauma in the last 60 years, stressing that “it is only by restructuring the country that its continued existence can be guaranteed.

Others, who signed the statement included; Chief Buky Tunde, Oshunrinde, Mr Akeem Aponmade and Mrs Sola Maja

The group said, the stand of the Yoruba Commitment Leaders on Yoruba Nation freedom agitation is irreversible, despite the election of Tinubu as the President-elect, saying that his election is not synonymous with the group’s demand.

He added that “long before the election of Tinubu, many Yoruba sons and daughters have not only noticed the lopsidedness in the Nigerian federation, but have in fact experienced the harsh injustice it has produced. It is this experience and the need to put an end to it that gave birth to the Yoruba determination consciousness.”

“We want Nigerians to know that this consciousness predated the formation of any Yoruba determination group, as an idea must come before any action”.

“It is an idea borne out of the reality of a slavery-like relationship, where one tribe acts like a lord and others are treated as second class citizens..

“It is an idea that seeks emancipation and equality as the only way in which the federating units should continue to live together as an entity. It is an imperishable idea.”

The group noted that “the fire of our consciousness has been lit and it can no longer be quenched. This is why as we welcome the election of a worthy and eminent Yoruba son, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President of this country, we hasten to say that the imbalance in the Nigerian structure has not by his election disappeared overnight.

“Therefore, our consciousness is still alive. What we are demanding for is equity and justice. We do not wish to add other tribes’ entitlements to Yoruba’s. Truth be told, even though we make demands for the Yoruba people but ultimately, equity for us is equity for all Nigerians.

“We therefore call on the incoming President to take the issue of restructuring of Nigeria very seriously, in fact, as a top priority. The tendon holding the country together has suffered so much trauma in the last 60 years and it is only by restructuring the country that its continued existence can be guaranteed.

“We demand that the system of government which allowed each region to develop at its own pace should be restored”.

“We want to hold our destiny in our own hands. We will not cease to make this demand until the needful is done”.

It called on all Yoruba Nation agitation groups to keep the banner of struggle aloft. “Ours is a legitimate demand and we intend to continue to make it legal all through until our demands are met.”