Ganduje Pardons 4,013 Inmates in Eight Years

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that his administration pardoned 4, 013 inmates in eight years across all Kano correctional facilities.

Similarly, he said his government has also, within the eight years, settled fines and compensations for the inmates to the tune of N4. 4 million.

This is contained in a statement signed by Hassan Musa Fagge, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kano State on Friday.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, stated this while pardoning 43 inmates with various offences serving jail terms during the occasion to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration at the Goron Dutse custodial facility.

While stressing that freedom is everything to human life, he called on the pardoned inmates to exhibit good character wherever they find themselves in the society.

The Controller of the correctional service in the state, Suleiman Inuwa, explained that the gesture offered by the Kano State Government of releasing inmates on payment of fines, compensation and pardon will assist in decongesting the facilities and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the yard.

He appealed to other states to emulate the gesture and also urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Correctional Service by being law-abiding citizens through displaying good behaviour.