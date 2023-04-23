  • Sunday, 23rd April, 2023

Ganduje Pardons 4,013 Inmates in Eight Years

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that his administration pardoned 4, 013 inmates in eight years across all Kano correctional facilities.

Similarly, he said his government has also, within the eight years, settled fines and compensations for the inmates to the tune of N4. 4 million.

This is contained in a statement signed by Hassan Musa Fagge, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kano State on Friday.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, stated this while pardoning 43 inmates with various offences serving jail terms during the occasion to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration at the Goron Dutse custodial facility.

While stressing that freedom is everything to human life, he called on the pardoned inmates to exhibit good character wherever they find themselves in the society.

The Controller of the correctional service in the state, Suleiman Inuwa, explained that the gesture offered by the Kano State Government of releasing inmates on payment of fines, compensation and pardon will assist in decongesting the facilities and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the yard.

He appealed to other states to emulate the gesture and also urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Correctional Service by being law-abiding citizens through displaying good behaviour.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.