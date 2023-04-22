  • Saturday, 22nd April, 2023

Sam Ekpe Congratulates Iwuanyanwu

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

A veteran journalist and public affairs analyst, Mr. Sam Ekpe, has congratulated Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu for being picked as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide for the remaining two years.

He said it was particularly praiseworthy that Iwunanyanwu at 80 years accepted to still give his time and attention to matters that affect Ndigbo. He recalled the past efforts of the nationalist to ensure that activities of Ndigbo were always on high pedestal in the country, citing Iwunanyanwu Nationale in Sports, Oriental Airlines in Aviation and Champion newspapers in the media industry as worthy examples.

Ekpe, who had served as an editor in the defunct Daily Star newspaper in Enugu and as Special Assistant in the Presidency in the Second Republic called on those he described as “the few voices of disgruntled elements in Ohanaeze who have constituted themselves into opposition to Ndigbo progress to sheathe their swords and support this big iroko tree, a front runner in progress and development of Ndigbo, to preside over Ohanaeze affairs at this period of deep reflections on the political future of Nigeria.”

