Nigerians Suffering from Heartless, Visionless Governance, Says NLC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that Nigerians especially workers have borne the brunt of the continuous and unrelenting consequences of heartless and visionless governance in the country.

Against the background of the socio-economic challenges confronting the country, NLC urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues espoused by the great Prophet, “to build the nation of our dreams where there will be equality, justice, Peace and fair play.”

In a Ramadan message issued by the NLC President, Comrade Joseph Ajaero urged Nigerians to use the power that the Almighty Allah has given to them in this season to pursue the dethronement of wickedness in our nation.

Ajaero said: “As the Ramadan comes to an end and the Moon is seen with all its excitement and anxieties heralding such occasions, Congress felicitates with all Nigerians especially workers who have borne the brunt of the continuous and unrelenting consequences of heartless and visionless governance in the country.

“While suffering, hunger and disease may have increased exponentially in the country in the midst of the opulent life styles of those who have captured the levers of power and their refusal to heed simple and clear-headed advise to salvage our nation, the essence of this holy period strengthens all of us and gives us hope of a better future not anchored on our leaders but on the supreme and divine powers of the almighty God.

“We enjoin all Muslims to imbibe the spirit of this season and the virtues espoused by the great Prophet to build the nation of our dreams where there will be equality, justice, Peace and fair play.”

The NLC president said that it is our responsibility as a people especially as faithful who sit on high moral ground to allow the expression of those same ideals enshrined in the Holy book to not only drive our personal lives but to also propel our search for freedom for all peoples of Nigeria.

He added that, “As the Moon rises, may our freedom rise from the clutches of those who have held our nation down! As the moon is seen, may our light as a nation be seen and may we then begin to march on the path to greatness.

“These may not happen until we use the power that the almighty Allah has given to us in this season to pursue the dethronement of wickedness from our nation and the enthronement of liberty, honesty and integrity upon the land.

“There is hope but only when we take action! Our collective freedom is possible only when we stand and work together, refusing to be divided by the preaching and pleadings to various primordial ties and vacuous sentiments. Let us stand together in 2023! Let us pursue our liberty! It is possible! May the Moon bring freedom to our nation!”