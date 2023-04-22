HURIWA Condemns Killing of Five Policemen, Couple in Imo

* Says Uzodimma not deserving of second term

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has condemned the gruesome killing of five policemen and a couple at the Okpala Junction in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State on Friday.

Besides, the group stated that Governor Hope Uzodimma does not deserve a second term in office, owing to his inability to dialogue with restive youths towards ending the incessant violent killings in the state.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, Saturday advised Governor Uzodimma to set up a reconciliation commission and also apologize to the families of all those killed including security operatives and civilians.

The group in addition insisted that the governor must pay compensation to the victims of the numerous dastard attacks on security agents and civilians in the state.

On Friday, gunmen attacked policemen from Abo Mbaise police division at an eatery.

Reports said that while three policemen were shot dead at the scene, two others escaped to a nearby shop but the criminal elements raced to the shop and killed them and equally killed a couple who owned the shop.

The assailants further carted away five rifles of the policemen.

“HURIWA condemns in strong terms the killings of the five policemen on Friday in Imo State and the serial murders of Imo youths.

“We condemn the intransigence of Governor Hope Uzodinma to opt for constructive dialogue with all the restive youths of Imo State. We call on the governor to step down from being on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for a second term in order to save Imo from continuous killings.

“Governor Uzodimma, if he means well for the state, should announce that he won’t be running in the November governorship poll, then set up reconciliation commission by offering apologies to families of all those killed including security operatives and civilians.

“He should also pay compensation where possible, offer amnesty and open avenue for peace building through withdrawal and submission of arms by sundry armed groups. But the reconciliation must be sincere and pragmatic,” the statement read in part.