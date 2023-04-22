FG, Buhler Ink Deal to Boost Rice Production

Omolabake Fasogbon

Multinational plant equipment manufacturer, Buhler has announced a new deal with the federal government to boost rice production across the country.

Buhler and Nigerian government had earlier initiated an agreement in 2017 for the acquisition of Imota rice mill, as well as eight other smaller mills funded by the federal government.

According to the company, the rice sector plays a significant role in Nigeria’s food security initiatives and the current drive to invest in rice mills across the country, as spearheaded by the federal government is supported by the organisation.

Buhler has enjoyed a wide presence in the Nigerian market for more than 50 years and has established itself as the key technology provider in the Nigerian government’s efforts to enhance rice production and processing to meet international standards.

Managing Director of Buhler Nigeria, Manuel Murrenhoff affirmed that the move by the government to boost food production sustainably and efficiently was strongly supported by the organisation, hence the partnership.

He said, “We are the ideal partner to assist the government with its food security initiatives by introducing the latest trends and technology to Nigeria in order to increase productivity and efficiency in the food sector.”

Sales & Channel Business Manager of Buhler Nigeria, Manuel Murrenhoff added, “The partnership with the company is illustrated by the fully automated Imota rice mill, inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2013. The mill is the largest rice production facility in sub-Saharan Africa. With an annual production of about 2.5 million 50 kg bags, it is set to revolutionise the rice industry in the country.

“At full production capacity, it will reduce the price of rice, increase local capacity and ultimately improve Nigeria’s trade balance.”