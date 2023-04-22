Expo to Bridge Skills Gap, Explore Innovation in Building 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Over 140 brands will be unveiling their latest products and services, with display of innovations in the construction industry at the 7th International Construction Building Materials and Technologies Exhibition/Ceramics, Bathroom and Kitchen Wares Expo.

The exhibition will be playing host to over 480 businesses and 140 exhibitors from across the globe including, Ghana and Japan amongst others.

Announcing the expo during a media briefing in Lagos, recently, Chief Executive Officer of Elan Expo, Jude Chime said the expo, which will hold between 6th and 8th of June, would pay special attention to empowerment and skills development.

He disclosed that the show holding in Land mark Centre, Lagos, with about 3,800 people drawn from 19 countries is themed “The role of Professionals, artisans, and Government Institutions in creating a smart, resilient, Mega-city”.

Chime further explained that the theme of the fair was a demonstration of the organiser’s commitment to promoting best practices in the industry.

He said, “One of the highlights of this year’s expo is the hands-on training which will provide participants the benefits of learning skills such as laser aligner for block setting, use of laser aligners and laser measures, use of robotic power tools, use of electronic painting machine, use of spray gum for paintings and solar panel installations, amongst others.

“The training will be delivered by professionals with extensive experience in the industry, giving participants the opportunity to learn from the best. In addition to the hands- on training, participants will also have an exposure to valuable insights on the application and installation of robotics and AI at homes, sustainable building practices, innovative materials and techniques, and the latest trends in architecture and design. These insights will be delivered through a range of workshops, seminars, and talks.”

He said that participants would also enjoy the privilege to network with colleagues from other climes and forge relationship relevant to their career and businesses.