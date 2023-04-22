CAN Urges Peace, Tolerance Among Christians, Muslims  

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has enjoined Christians and Muslims in the country to work towards building a more tolerant and egalitarian society.

In a message issued by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN enjoined Muslims in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitri festival with a commitment to living a life of piety and peace.

“We extend our warmest greetings and felicitations to the President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria. We rejoice with them and pray that the blessings of God will be with them now and always.

“Ramadan is a time of self-reflection and a renewed commitment to living a life of piety and peace. It teaches us the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity towards others, especially the less privileged in our society.

“As we mark this important occasion, we must take the opportunity to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and the values that it teaches us, which is love for one another and mutual understanding for a peaceful society,” he said.

Okoh said that Islam and Christianity share a lot of good virtues in common adding, “we must use our understanding of the Holy books to promote inclusivity, and work towards building a more tolerant and egalitarian society for us all.

“As we celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitri festival, we call on all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for our beloved country, for peace, and for the prosperity of all our people.”