Buhari Celebrates Last Sallah in Aso Rock Villa As President

*Thanks Nigerians for tolerating him, seeks forgiveness from those he wronged

*Says he can’t wait to go home

*President, Tinubu exchange Sallah greetings on phone

*Accept 2023 elections outcome, Sultan tells politicians

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday celebrated his last Sallah at the State House, Abuja, saying he can’t wait to go home after eight years of governing the nation.

On the same day, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, tasked politicians seeking redress in court to accept the outcomes of the 2023 elections in good faith, while former military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar called for support for the president-elect Bola Tinubu and others that will be sworn in on May 29.

Speaking at the ninth and final Sallah homage paid to him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President, described himself as being lucky, to have led Nigeria in various capacities – governor, minister, head of state and president.

He thanked the residents of Abuja for tolerating him in the last close to eight years.

The President said: “I can’t wait to go home…I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people. I have got what I have asked for and will quietly retire to my home town in Daura.”

He said he considered the Sallah celebration as a good coincidence to say goodbye and to “thank you for tolerating me for eight years.”

Buhari said: “I am counting the days. Democracy is a good thing otherwise how can somebody from the other side be a president for two terms? My home town to Niger Republic is eight kilometers.



“I honestly consider myself very lucky, I was made a governor, minister of petroleum, head of state in uniform, then after three attempts, God through technology and PVC, I became president. I tried 2007, 2011 and 2015 and ended up at the Supreme Court three times.”

President Buhari chastised those who said he cannot get justice at the court, recalling that all Supreme Court justices in all the election cases he took to court were all from the North and Muslims and yet he lost.

He said through technology and the permanent voters card (PVC), he was able to make it in 2015 to Aso Rock.

He said: “I think this is a very good coincidence for me to say goodbye to you and to thank you for tolerating me for more than seven and half years now. I assure you, I have deliberately arranged to be as far away from you as possible not because I don’t appreciate the love you’ve shown to me, but because I think I’ve gotten what I have asked and I would rather quietly retire to my hometown.



“Having been a governor, minister and the president twice, I think God has given me an incredible opportunity to serve as your president. And I thank God for that. So, please whoever feels I have done wrong to them, we are all humans. There is no doubt I hurt some people and I wish you will pardon me. And those that think that I have hurt them so much, please pardon me.”

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, who led other top government officials on Sallah homage to the President, noted that in a few weeks the President will conclude a very successful tenure.



According to him, under the Buhari administration, the FCT witnessed tremendous transformation infrastructure-wise.

He thanked the President for appointing him as Minister, saying it’s one position he will cherish for life.

He described the FCT Senator Philip Aduda as a bridge builder despite being in the opposition party, PDP.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of a giant Sallah greetings card to the president.

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, FCT chapter, Rev. Timothy Amakon, thanked God for using President Buhari to transform the nation, as well as to maintain peace and development of the country.



He prayed to God to continue to strengthen him even after he leaves office to continue to play the role of an elder statesman.

The cleric also prayed that God will help the incoming administration to continue the great work of the Buhari administration.

He commended the Minister of FCT for the good job he has done and prayed that Christians and Muslims will continue to co-exist peacefully.

Also speaking, Executive Director, Al-Halbbiya Foundation, Adeyemi Faud, confirmed that Christians and Muslims live peacefully in the FCT and commended the cordial relationship between residents of the federal capital of different religions.



He also commended the state of security in the city.

Aduda, on his part, congratulated President Buhari for a successful tenure and thanked God for granting him wisdom to lead the nation.

He commended him for tolerating everyone including the opposition.

The ranking Senator prayed for good health, wisdom and long life for the President so that he will always be available to provide wise counsel.



Abdulsalami Drums Support for Tinubu, Others

Former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar yesterday called for support for Tinubu and others that will be sworn in on May 29, saying Nigerians should give them their maximum support for them to succeed.

Abdulsalami told newsmen after the two rakkat prayer to mark this year’s Eid el Fitr celebration at the Eid prayer ground in Minna Niger state that elections have come and gone, “let’s try and see how we can support the incoming administrations”

The former head of state, who is also the Co -Chairman of the National Peace Committee, admonished Nigerians to give peace a chance for the rapid development of the country.



He said: “Peace is the prerequisite for any meaningful development, without it, the much-needed quest for Nigeria’s economic and political development will continue to elude us.”

Abdulsalami congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and the World over for celebrating this year’s Eid el fitri but advised them to imbibe the tenets of Islam and put into practice what they have learnt during the Ramadan.

Former Niger State Governor Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, in his remarks, stressed the need for Muslims to be thankful to Allah for His mercy and protection observing that “many people died this morning despite seeing the last day of Ramadan but were not able to be at Eid ground.”

Aliyu charged wealthy Muslims to make sure that their neighbours are happy, which is the reason for giving out the Zakkatil Fitr as ordained by Allah.

Accept 2023 Elections Outcome, Sultan Tells Politicians

Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has tasked politicians seeking redress in court to accept the outcomes of the 2023 elections in good faith.

Abubakar gave the advice in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Nigerians, in Sokoto yesterday.

“The elections have come and gone; people should go ahead with their routine activities peacefully. Politicians seeking redress in courts should take the outcomes in good faith and support whoever emerges for the sustenance of peace, unity and development,” he said.



The sultan appreciated the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast by the Muslim Ummah across the country.

He said: “As mankind, we always appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life and good health to be among those that will celebrate this great day.

“During the period of Ramadan, we have learned a lot from our scholars, we should continue to sustain those lessons to be part of life. Our generosity to the less privileged among us should be maintained in order to enhance our relationship and sustain our love for one another.”

He felicitated with all the Muslims across the country and prayed for the elected leaders to succeed in delivering their campaign promises to the citizens.

President, Tinubu Exchange Sallah Greetings On Phone

President Buhari and President-elect, Bola Tinubu yesterday morning exchanged Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the two leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing this day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.

He said President Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29, 2023.

Buhari: I Have No Fear About Future of Nation’s Democracy

President Buhari has declared that the future of democracy as a system of government in Nigeria is very bright.

He also stated that as he prepares to leave office in a little over a month, he felt satisfied and duly assured that Nigerians will defend the democratic system against all threats.

According to a release by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday, the President state this shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan by Muslims.



Buhari said: “Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy. The outcome of the elections, in which more than ten governors failed to make it to the senate sent a clear message that ordinary Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use it.

“Nigerians cherish democracy. They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats. They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences.

“I am looking forward to returning to my town, to be as far away as I can from Abuja so that the in-coming President will have the time and the space to take decisions without my distracting him.”