APGA Urges Help for Nigerians in Need 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has urged the government and wealthy Nigerians to remember the poor and needy and extend some love to them.

The party felicitated Muslims on the celebrations of Eid-el-Fitr, urging them to deploy the lessons learned during the long period of fasting to assist in the development the country.

In a Sallah message released in Abuja yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, TexOkechukwu, the APGA Chairman, expressed joy at the successful completion of Ramadan.

He urged Muslims to adhere to the lessons learned during the long period of fasting and deploy them in the development of our nation.

Apart from observing that Nigerians had experienced inexplicable suffering especially in recent times, he urged restraint and tolerance as “we pray God to give us the uncommon strength and courage to continue to trudge along.”

The APGA boss called on “political leaders to show some empathy with the suffering masses of our dear country by making the needed sacrifices for the peace, development, and security of Nigeria.

“As we celebrate, we must remember the poor and needy and extend some love to them,” Oye advised.

He called on APGA members across the country to remain steadfast in their support for the party while assuring them that the forthcoming Congresses and National Convention would be well organised to produce the desired results.

He also thanked God for keeping Nigeria united and urged all Nigerians to pray fervently for sustainable peace, security, and growth of their fatherland.