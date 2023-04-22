APC Chair, Adamu, Opeyemi Bamidele, Niger Senator Fecilitate Muslims 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, after observing his Eid-el-Fitr prayer in Keffi, Nasarawa State yesterday, urged Nigerians to embrace peace.

He urged Nigerians to learn a great lesson from the unfortunate civil war going on in Sudan and toe the line of peaceful coexistence.

According to him, “Muslims should continue to inculcate in ourselves, in our youths, the attributes of peace. We should work for peace. Let our pronouncements always aim at having peace.

“Only peace can guarantee social economic growth and development. We can achieve nothing without peace.

“The development in Sudan is not only disturbing and worrisome. Only those who are experiencing the situation would appreciate the need to have peace in our land.

“We thank God almighty for being merciful to us as Nigerians because in spite of everything, we enjoy relative peace.”

Similarly, the Chairman, Southern Senators Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, congratulated Muslim Ummah in the country for the successful completion of Ramadan fasting.

He urged them to pray and work for the success of the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bamidele noted that making the incoming government successful, prosperous and peaceful is dear to all Nigerians, bearing in mind the President-elect’s incurable commitment to making the nation great.

Bamidele said Tinubu needed the contributions of all citizens to succeed in this tasking assignment.

The federal lawmaker, urged Nigerians to hope for the best as the incoming administration is determined to renew their hope through the implementation of time-tested socio-economic policies capable of transforming their living conditions.

“I celebrate with my Muslim brothers and sisters the successful completion of Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

“I call on Muslims in Nigeria to continue to practice and promote the act of taking care of the vulnerable and less-privileged people in the our society even as I urge them to continue to live in peace and unity with others in their respective communities

“I also urge us to pray for the successful handing over of power by President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023.”

The APC chieftain, saluted the Muslim faithful for their resilience and selfless efforts during the holy month, urging them to replicate the piety imbibed during the period in governance and personal lives for the nation to be redirected to the path of sanity.

“This makes it imperative for all of us to bury our political, religious and tribal differences and support President Muhammadu Buhari to seamlessly transfer power to the winner of the 2023 Presidential poll, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have nothing to gain in calling for anarchy or suspension of our democratic culture for any alternative. Atmosphere of insurrection, bloodshed and upheaval will never abate our depressed situation.

“The failure of our government connotes that common Nigerians will continue to be the ultimate losers, not necessarily the leaders.”

On his part, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sani Musa, urged Nigerians to be vigilant and celebrate the ongoing Eid-el-Fitr in moderation.

Sani stated this in a goodwill message to Muslim faithful in the country and all over the world on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He noted that the current situation in the country and globally has made it imperative for Muslims and adherents of other religions to live in love, peace and harmony with one another.

He also urged them to seek the face of God in prayer for divine intervention.

The Senator, a top contender for the position of the Senate Presidency in the forthcoming 10th National Assembly, congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

He stressed that witnessing another Eid-el-Fitr was a special privilege from the Almighty Allah who has control over the destiny of man.

Musa said, “The 30-day spiritual exercise, no doubt, has drawn the faithful closer to Allah.

“I urge everyone to keep on practising the lessons learnt from the holy month in their relationship with their maker and fellow human beings.”