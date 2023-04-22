AN ODE TO CHINWE MUOMALU

Ingram Osigwe pays tribute to Chinwe Muomalu, a medical practitioner of note

Attaining the golden age is a no mean milestone. This is why Dr. Chinwe Muomalu (Nee Nwaozuzu) has every reason to be grateful to God.

Many who were born the same day and year as her are no longer here; Dr. Muomalu, a serial entrepreneur and erudite medical practitioner recognizes this fact and is thankful to God for being the anchor of her life these 50 years.

Having just hit the golden age, friends and associates cannot stop heaping elegant tributes and kind words on this quintessentially beautiful woman, mother and wife whose career trajectory and progression are both salutary and inspiring.

Born in April 1973 at Nsukka in the present day Enugu State, to Prof & Prof Mrs BSC Nwaozuzu, Dr. Muoamalu attended the university primary school Nsukka and from there proceeded to the Federal Government Girls College, Owerri.

She graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, School of Medicine, Enugu campus after which she proceeded to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, for a residency program in Paediatrics.

Dr. Muomalu later became a Consultant and Fellow of the National College of Paediatrics, sailing through the very demanding residency training program in record time.

She also has a Masters in International Public Health from the University of Liverpool and a Diploma in Hospital Administration from the University of Washington, USA.

Dr. Muomalu is passionate about saving lives. This has seen her, in the course of her medical career, transverse several medical establishments and held very important leadership positions including the Head of clinicals, Balm hospital Lagos and Chief Medical Director Outreach women and children’s hospital, Lagos.

She was the pioneer Medical Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Obijackson Women and Children’s Hospital where she served a dual role as a Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatalogist, thus debunking the false assumptions that hospital administrators are too busy to perform their clinical duties.

Her love for neonatology has led to remarkable feats in the area of preterm care where she has continued to play a central role in the nursing care of premature babies with birth weights as low as 600 gm and has been central figure in the successes currently being enjoyed by the internationally acclaimed Neonatal intensive care units in the South East.

Dr Muomalu is the initiator and facilitator of the WHO helping babies breath program and has trained over 1,000 midwives and doctors on the skills needed to resuscitate new borns.

She has championed various workshops for health workers in partnership with Nestle training institute and freisland campaign training institute and continues to work closely with them in developing training curricula for health professionals.

Having worked in several government and private health institutions offering her sound professional expertise, Dr Moumalu has decided to take her practice to the greatest height by co-founding a state of the art, well equipped private medical facility, Cradle and Mum Specialist hospital.

Located at new Owerri axis of the Imo state capital, a serene neighbourhood ideal for total relaxation and recuperation of the sick babies and their mother, Cradle and Mum Specialist hospital is designed to care for the mother and child with bias for the care of preterm babies and respiratory support for new born.

The hospital is manned by seasoned paediatricians, neonatologists, paediatric surgeons, obstetricians and highly skilled paediatric nurses and midwives amongst other supporting staff.

The mission of Cradle and Mum hospital is to provide holistic care to the vulnerable population of women and children with the aim of contributing positively to the downward trend of maternal and under five mortality in Nigeria.

Aside that, the hospital also serves as a training hub for community health workers around the environ and is deeply engaged in community outreaches aimed at educating women on the need to develop a robust health seeking behaviour that will ensure that they have a safe delivery when pregnant as well as healthy children after the babies are born.

This accounts for the reason Cradle and Mum is fantastically equipped with modern medical facilities comparable to what is obtained in western countries.

Notably, the hospital consists of a 20 bedded wards made up of three General wards, two semi-private wards and a private ward.

In addition, the facility is equipped with a state-of-art Neonatal intensive care unit comprising four Neonatal incubators, two radiant warmers, seven cots and cpap respiratory support machines.

Each unit is equipped with medical monitors, infusion pumps and Syringe pumps. The unit is also equipped with modern Drager Phototherapy machines and boasts of a fully piped oxygen unit which ensures continued oxygen delivery to the babies in the intensive care unit.

The theatre which supports the maternal unit is equipped with a state of art double unit anaesthetic machine and oxygen piped units.

The laboratory department is fully equipped to provide the much needed support to the hospital and carries out haematologic, chemical pathology and microbiology investigation while the blood bank ensures continuous supply of blood to the hospital.

The CSSD department is equipped with a full laundromat and a functional sterilisation unit boasting of two Auto clave machines.

And to ensure that Cradle and Mum provides a home away from home, there is an inhouse cafeteria which caters to the need of in-patients and out patients.

The big play ground equipped with toys is also available for children on admission with sitting areas where parents can watch their kids play.

The hospital also boasts of a 24-hour light supply consisting of EEDC supply, generator and a solar system.

Dr Muomalu does not allow her career to interfere with her home as a dutiful mother and wife. She has been married since 2001, to her high school sweetheart Barr. Okey Muomalu from Akokwa , Ideato North local government area of Imo State.

A dotting mother and loving wife, Dr. Muomalu adores her husband and kids. She describes her husband aptly as “the wing beneath my wings.” And for her beautiful children among whom are upcoming medical doctors and engineers, Dr Muomalu calls them “my shinning armours and precious gifts from God.”

She combines her medical practice with entrepreneurship hence she is the founder and the CEO of Paedville British schools in Isolo, Lagos which has since inception grown into two campuses with the inclusion of the primary sector.

The entrepreneur in Dr Muomalu was visible for everybody to see during her studentship and as a resident doctor in LUTH when she would travel to the United Kingdom, on a business trip on Friday night after ward rounds and still be present for her ward rounds by 8am on Monday.

A devout Catholic, Dr Muomalu believes in the mantra, “do unto others what you would want them to do to you.” Her greatest desire is serve God through works of mercy in the health industry.

Osigwe writes from Akokwa, Imo State