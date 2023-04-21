WCGC: Grand Cereals Wins, Promises Quality Representation in Tenerife

The 2023 edition of World Corporate Golf Challenge came to a thrilling end on Sunday with Team Grand Cereal-1 emerging the winner. Playing like a team infused with the winning bug, Team Grand Cereals came from behind to win the tournament decided at the Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate.

Represented by Peter Eben-Spiff and Vitus Ezenwa, the team who competed under Dulux Paints flag last year shot 81-stableford points beating Team Banwo&Ighodalo who carded 80-stableford points by 1-points.

Team Grand Cereal opened their game with 39-stableford points and a closing 42-point to defeat Asue Ighodalo and Tunji Adebayo who represented Team Banwo & Ighodalo.

Wole Abegunde and Fatumata Soukouna, the tournament’s overnight leader, competing under the flag of Meristem came third with 78-stableford points. Geregu Power came in the fourth position with 77-stableford points while QSHOP represented by Talal Akar and Bidemi Ojo completed top five in the competition.

Satisfied by with their performance in the champions, Ezenwa and Eben-Spiff promised to surpass their result in the last edition, stressing that the experience they garnered in their first appearance in the World Finals will play a big role in determining how far they will go in this edition which also marks the 30th anniversary of the competition. .

Also speaking, Asue Ighodalo of Team Banwo & Ighodalo described the outcome as interesting but painful losing out to the winner by 1-point.

“This is a weekend to remember. I thoroughly enjoyed myself and wished I won. But I accept the outcome in the spirit of sportsmanship. I congratulate the winners as well and wish them well in Tenerife”, Ighodalo said.

Simbi Wabote representing NCDMB 1 fought back on day-2 with a personal best score of 40-stableford points but their effort came a bit too late. NCDMB opened their game with 30-points and closed with 40-points for 70-points total.

WCGC Representative in Nigeria, Remi Olukoya, Founder of Falcon Golf Development Company, while thanking all the participants and sponsors promises to continue to work hard to improve on the quality of the tournament.