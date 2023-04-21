Pinnick’s Brownhill Foundation Donates Volleyball, handball Courts to Hussey College

The Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, led a pack of eminent personalities to the official inauguration of the ultra-modern Volleyball and Handball courts donated to Hussey College, Warri by Brownhill Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation in Delta State.

The Foundation is the brainchild of an old student of the school, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick who is the immediate past two-tenure President of the Nigeria Football Federation and a serving member of the FIFA Council.

Heralding the arrival of the Olu of Warri at the ceremony were traditional dances, in an atmosphere of pomp and pageantry, with the aroma of royalty radiating at the proceedings of the day.

The rendition of the national anthem, that of the Itsekiri ethnic nation as well as that of Hussey College, brought nostalgic feelings to most of the old boys of the college who were present at the event.

The National President of Hussey College Old Students Association, Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, in his speech, said he was challenged by the donation of sports infrastructure by Brownhill Foundation, with Amaju Melvin Pinnick as founder.

Elder Ogidi, who is also the National Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said further: “Even when some of us have influenced projects to Hussey College, Warri in times past by virtue of the positions we have occupied in government, none of us have done anything in our individual capacities as Amaju Pinnick is doing.”

The Olu of Warri, in his brief remarks, stunned the august audience, by going down memory lane to reveal that his biological father, the late Olu of Warri was an alumnus of Hussey college and so wanted him to attend the college, but by a twist of fate, that was not to be.

While commending Pinnick and his Brownhill Foundation for giving back to the society, the reverred monarch called on other alumni to emulate this kind gesture.

The Olu was of the opinion that there are other old students of Hussey college out there, who might be wealthier than Pinnick, but in his words: “This young man has just decided to etch his name in gold and in the sands of time.”