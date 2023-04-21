  • Saturday, 22nd April, 2023

Buhari: I Have No Fears About Future Of Nation’s Democracy

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

*Says Nigerians will defend any threat against it

*Assures that May 29 handover date remains sacrosanct 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the future of democracy as a system of government in Nigeria is very bright.

He also stated that as he prepares to leave office in a little over a month, he felt satisfied and duly assured that Nigerians will defend the democratic system against all threats.

According to a release issued on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu,

the President state this shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting by Muslims.

His words: “Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy. The outcome of the elections, in which more than ten governors failed to make it to the senate sent a clear message that ordinary Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use it.

“Nigerians cherish democracy. They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats. They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences,” he stated.

President Buhari assured that the May 29th hand over date remains sacrosanct.

“God willing, nothing will stop it,” he added.

Commenting on his plans after leaving office, the President said he feels fulfilled that God had made it possible to serve two terms of four years each and looks forward to an orderly handover.

Said he: “I thank God for what He has done for me personally and for what He has enabled us to achieve.

“I am looking forward to returning to my town, to be as far away as I can from Abuja so that the in-coming President will have the time and the space to take decisions without my distracting him.”

