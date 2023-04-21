Buhari Celebrates Last Sallah at State House 

* Says he can’t wait to go home

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday celebrated his last Sallah at the State House, Abuja, saying he can’t wait to go home after eight years of governing the nation.

Speaking at the ninth and final Sallah homage paid to him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the president described himself as being lucky, to have led Nigeria in various capacity – governor, minister, Head of State and president.

He thanked the residents of Abuja for tolerating him in the last close to eight years.

According to him, “I can’t wait to go home…I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people. I have got what I have asked and will quietly retire to my home town in Daura.”

Details later…