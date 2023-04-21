  • Friday, 21st April, 2023

Another Calamity Performance by Maguire, De Gea Knocks out  Man Utd 

Manchester United again gifted Sevilla two goals as they crashed out of the Europa League following a 3-0 defeat in the away leg of their quarter-final last night.

Two late own goals at Old Trafford had seen Thursday’s match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan kick off with the tie all square at 2-2.

And another desperate defensive display saw United eliminated, with Youssef En-Nesyri helping himself to a brace after errors from Harry Maguire and David de Gea.

Loic Bade was also on target as Sevilla cruised through courtesy of a 5-2 aggregate success, with Juventus next in the semi-finals.

United had been quick out of the blocks at home last week, but they contributed to their own early downfall this time as Sevilla broke through in the eighth minute.

De Gea fed the ball into Maguire, who was quickly surrounded by three attackers on the edge of the penalty area and saw his attempted pass intercepted by Erik Lamela before En-Nesyri calmly slotted home.

RESULTS 

Sevilla 3-0 Man Utd 

Roma 4-1 Feyenoord 

Sporting 1-1 Juventus 

St. Gilloise 1-4 Leverkusen 

CONFERENCE 

AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Anderlecht

Fiorentina 2-3 Lech Poznan

Nice 1-2 Basel 

West Ham 4-1 Gent

