Uzodimma: Govt ‘ll Help Implement Imo Charter of Equity





Governor Hope Uzodimma has promised that the government under his watch would religiously help to implement the recent Imo Charter of Equity as proposed and endorsed by the Imo State Council of Elders at its first quarterly meeting held recently.

The Governor gave the assurance when he received in audience a delegation of the Imo Elders Council led by the Chairman, HRM Eze (Dr.) Cletus Ilomuanya, in Owerri yesterday.

According to a statement, members of the Imo Elders Council had come to formally present to the Governor the communique on the outcome of their meeting with regard to the Imo State Charter of Equity, and to also present to him their choice, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as the replacement for the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor.

Uzodimma thanked the elders for proposing and adopting the Charter of Equity which he strongly believes “is a road map towards political stability, peace and inclusiveness of all the zones in Imo State.”

He said he was convinced that Imo Charter of Equity will ensure equity, help douse political tensions and ensure peace and promised to help to ensure it is applied to the letter.

“The Charter of Equity is not intended to muscle the political ambition of any person, rather it is to ensure harmony, peace and it will enlarge the political space for all,” he said.

The governor then assured them that his administration would work with the Elders Council and other Imo State stakeholders to achieve the principles of the Charter of Equity.

He pleaded with all political stakeholders to endeavour to give the Charter of Equity the space to succeed, noting that “it does not in any way go against the tenets of democracy.”

“Beyond the South-east, like in the South-south Delta State, the Charter of Equity has been adopted and implemented to reduce political tensions and bickering,” he said.

According to the governor, with him at the helm of the government, he would do everything to ensure the objective of the Imo State Charter of Equity as adopted by the Elders Council is realized, adding that, “it has enough space to accommodate all political interests in peace and harmony.”

Earlier, Uzodimma had expressed delight over the visit and the opportunity to host the elders and congratulated Iwuanuyanwu for his choice and adoption by the Imo elders to be the next President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide wide.

He acknowledged that “Iwuanyanwu is well–known, not only to the Igbos and Nigeria, but all over the world with impeccable credentials and high level pedigree.”

He noted that he was happy that the stakeholders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo were able to discover somebody who can appropriately fit into the vacuum created by the demise of the former President General, Prof. George Obiozor, and emphasized that “the choice of Iwuanyanwu is a right one that no individual/group can fault.”

He expressed gratitude to the Elders and Imo citizens for believing in him, showing him love at all times, particularly on January 5, 2023 at the Stakeholders meeting when Imo people invited him to run for a second tenure.

Uzodimma recalled the barrage of endorsements that came after that of Imo stakeholders, recalling that on Friday, April 15 2023, members of his political Party, the All Progressives Congress, unanimously endorsed him as their Sole Candidate for the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

“Today the Imo State Elders Council has adopted me to continue in office for the second tenure and then lead in the implementation of the ‘’Charter of Equity’’ as proposed.”

He added: “I feel humbled by all these endorsement but that of the Elders Council with the calibre of members involved is the highest I have received. It is the icing on the cake and I will not to take the endorsements for granted.”

In his address earlier, the Chairman of Imo State Council of Elders, Eze Ilomuanya said the members did not only come to present Chief Iwuanyanwu as “the consensus candidate of the Council for the post of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,” but also “the Imo Charter of Equity to His Excellency, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodimma the Executive Governor of Imo State.”

He described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a dynamic, versatile, purpose driven and broad-minded personality of impeccable pedigree and appealed to the Governor to grant his seal of support and approval to his adoption by the Council.

Ilomuanya equally explained that the Imo Charter of Equity, unanimously adopted by the Council, “is a panacea to the rancour and heat usually associated to the quest for the Governorship seat of Imo State.”