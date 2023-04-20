Telecoms Industry Driving Growth, Transforming Lives in Nigeria, Says Ogunsanya

Emma Okonji

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, has described telecoms as an industry that empowers both individuals and organisations, by eliminating certain barriers simply by connecting people and transforming lives.

Ogunsanya said this in his keynote address at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) Sharing Experience Series 2023 Forum, with the theme: “Leading to Impact.”

He also shared his experience and lessons, which he has gathered over time, sharing how his diverse work background has given him a wide-range of perspective that has helped him to lead Airtel as an organisation.

He shared practical advice and leadership principles for developing effective and impactful leadership.

According to him, “Companies keep competing with the past, and capturing market opportunities requires you to compete into the future without losing focus of the present. It’s either you are satisfied with your previous experiences or you keep looking out for future achievements. It is essential for every individual and organisation to have a purpose because something must drive you asides profit making, and you will be amazed at how that will drive you into the height of success that you intend to accomplish.”

Ogunsanya while speaking on the impact of telecoms on driving growth in Nigeria, said: “Airtel is able to transform lives by connecting people not only to their loved ones, but also to their passion, experiences and opportunities. Last year, Airtel Africa signed $57 million partnership deal with UNICEF, to connect schools in the 14 African countries of its operations to the internet thereby granting African children access to digital learning with 620 schools across Nigeria already connected.”

Speaking on how Airtel is fostering gender diversity, financial and digital Inclusion across Africa, he said: “Airtel just launched a program called ‘Airtel Women Network’, to encourage women to take an active part in technology. Through this platform, we are encouraging our women through mentorship and networking, and at the end of the day, we want them to be able to pitch ideas to us and get the resources to fund projects in the long run. I encourage diversity not because it is the right thing to do, but because it adds diverse value to an organisation.”

In the area of driving financial inclusion, through our Payment Service Bank, Smartcash PSB, we are able to connect people in the rural areas to financial activities, and we are also using this platform to drive women empowerment programs where we train women to become PSB agents, Ogunsanya further said.

The NBCC Sharing Experience Series was designed two years ago to provide a platform for accomplished leaders in the organised private sector to share their experiences in the areas of entrepreneurship and professional careers. Previous editions had speakers like the Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, Founder/CRO, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, Adenike Ogunlesi, among others.