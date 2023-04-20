NYSC Begins Free Medical Services in  Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced free medical services targeting at least 500 residents of Sifawa community in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

THISDAY gathered that the medical outreach exercise is taking place under the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

The state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu-Yaro, said the outreach was to reach at least 500 members of the community with free treatment and other healthcare talk Yakubu-Yaro said ailments to be attended to include malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diarrhea, cholera, diabetes, among others.

According to him, “Any other ailment that cannot be handled by the Corps’ Medical Volunteers would be referred to a more competent hospital for treatment.”

He said a team of NYSC medical corps members comprising medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists and other auxiliary health personnel, were deployed for the exercise.

Yakubu-Yaro explained that the exercise was part of the visions of the NYSC Director-General, Brig. General Yusha’u Ahmad, to support vulnerable families, especially in the rural settlements.

The coordinator also said the programme was established in 2014 among other reasons; utilised NYSC’s medical personnel as volunteer agents in the provision of healthcare services for rural communities.

Responding on behalf of benefiting communities, District Head of Sifawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Tambari, expressed appreciation to the NYSC management over the programme, which would enhance the people’s wellbeing.

Tambari urged the people of the community to avail themselves of the opportunity to benefit from the medical outreach.