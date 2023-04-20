NFF Retains IMC to Complete Its Mandate  

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has reiterated that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye will be allowed to remain in office and conclude its mandate before any decision can be taken on a board for the NPFL.

“Let me once more commend the IMC for the great job it is doing to reposition the elite division of our domestic League. We are enamoured by the way and manner the Board has gone about its mandate and everyone can see the transparency, probity and seriousness the members have attached to their tasks.

“The IMC will remain in office to complete their tenure as extended by the NFF a couple of months ago. Afterwards, the NFF Executive Committee will meet to decide on the best way forward. However, new Boards of the Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and the Nigeria Nationwide League One will be constituted within the next one month,” President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau said yesterday.

The IMC was inaugurated on 21st October 2022, by NFF boss with an initial mandate of three months, and a number of terms of reference aimed at engendering a new life generally for Nigeria’s elite division.

In January this year, the mandate was extended till the end of the current NPFL Season, which is 31st May 2023.