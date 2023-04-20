Arsenal Set to Return to Winning Ways Against Southampton 

By Davidson Abraham

On Thursday, Manchester United will visit Sevilla as they hope to advance to the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League. The red devils face an uphill task to qualify for the next round of the competition. Man United looked set to go to Spain with a handy two-goal advantage before capitulating to Harry Maguire and Malacia’s own goals late in the game. Man United are the favourites going into the game, while Sevilla cannot be written off given their record in the tournament, which they have won a record six times. With the adoring Sevilla fans set to cheer and rally their team to victory and Man United having more quality, any sides could come out on top on Thursday. The same thing applies to Bayer Leverkusen when they visit Union St. Gilloise Vs Leverkusen; After a 1-1 draw in Germany, the encounter between these two sides is a winner-takes-it-all event,

In the Europa Conference League, Fiorentina and West Ham have been tipped by bookmakers to dispatch Lech Poznan and Gent, respectively, easily.

If there are no surprises, Arsenal and Paris Saint-German should pick up all three points against Southampton and Angers. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Porto face easy games that they expect to win easily. Real Madrid should have no problems beating Celta Vigo at home, while Porto and Liverpool are expected to beat Pacos De Ferreira and Nottingham Forest, respectively. In the FA Cup, Pep Gaurdiola’s Cityzens are expected to soundly defeat Sheffield en route to the FA Cup final as they seek to win their first English Cup title since 2019.

Date Fixture Betting Tips

THU/ 20/04/2023 Sevilla Vs Man United Over 1.5

THU/ 20/04/2023 Union St. Gilloise Vs Leverkusen Over 1.5

THU/ 20/04/2023 Fiorentina Vs Lech Poznan 1

THU/ 20/04/2023 West Ham Vs Gent 1

FRI/ 21/04/2023 Arsenal Vs Southampton 1

FRI/ 21/04/2023 Angers Vs Paris SG 2

SAT/ 22/04/2023 Liverpool Vs Nottingham Forest Over 1.5

SAT/ 22/04/2023 Man City Vs Sheffield 1 & over 1.5

SAT/ 22/04/2023 Real Madrid Vs Celta vigo 1

SAT/ 22/04/2023 Pacos De Ferreira inVs Porto 2