AFEX Opens Registration Across Nigeria, Kenya for Ag-Hackathon 

AFEX, Nigeria’s leading commodities market player, has announced that it is now accepting applications from talents in Nigeria and Kenya for the Ag-hackathon component of its Code Cash Crop event.

Also, it unveiled, “Scaling Market-Led Solutions,” as the theme for the fourth edition of its annual Code Cash Crop event, set to be held in August 2023.

Code Cash Crop, it said in a statement, is an exciting industry event that harnesses innovation across the Agriculture, Finance and Technology sectors, to solve problems related to Africa’s food systems.

“The maiden editions focused on aggregating sector players to discuss how their industries align and opportunities for collaboration. The third edition featured discussions around the theme of Disrupting Agriculture Trade Infrastructure, including considerations of cross border payment infrastructure and introducing efficiency into agriculture marketplaces. CCC 3.0 also witnessed the creation of the Ag-Hackathon, which brought together over 350 young people to collaborate and pitch solutions that disrupt Agriculture Trade Infrastructure in Africa.

“This year’s theme focuses on prioritizing conversations and ideation around solutions that address a significant gap in the market while optimizing sustainability and profitability. Both the ag-hackathon and the Code Cash Crop main event will bring the biggest innovators together to consider efficiency and competitiveness as key signposts to a thriving food system in Africa, “it said.

It added, “For the first time, Code Cash Crop will be expanding into Kenya, as the Ag-hackathon is open to participants in both Nigeria and Kenya. Through this platform, young entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to create innovative ideas and profitable business models that solve problems in the ecosystem. The 4.0 challenge invites technological inventions and innovations to cater to pressing needs in the market, with emphasis on data and analytics, access to market and input, as well as credit facilities.”

The Vice President of Corporate Services at AFEX, Mariam Tobun, speaking about this year’s edition of the event stated, “We recognize the shift in the global and local markets that calls for solutions that prioritize sustainability and strong unit economics, and this is a key consideration in our theme for the year. Code Cash Crop is undoubtedly an essential piece of the Agricultural ecosystem, and for 4.0 we are incredibly committed to promoting conversations and engineering profitable solutions through the Ag-hackathon. It is a unique opportunity to have the important voices in the room asking the important questions”.

The grand finale will feature a live pitch session from the Ag-hackathon participants, networking and panel discussions from industry experts across Agriculture, Agribusiness, Finance, Government and other stakeholders, as well as exhibitions from startups within the same industries.