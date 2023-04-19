  • Wednesday, 19th April, 2023

Varsity Don Calls for Special Media Law to Guide against Ownership Influence

Nigeria | 1 hour ago


Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A Professor of Media Studies, Professor Godwin Oboh, has called for a special media law that would guide against ownership influence in Nigeria.

Oboh made the call yesterday while delivering the 19th Inaugural Lecture of the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, with the title “The Same Difference Between the Media and Politicians Has Implication for Nigerian Elections.”

He said the media would continue to fail in its responsibility unless the interest of the mass media is protected like in the advanced countries of the world.

According to him, “the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the Cable News Network (CNN), are relatively autonomous against the influence of the British and United States Governments because there was a law there on press freedom.

“Section 39 under which the media usually hide to profess press freedom is negated by subsection 3 of the provision.

“We need press law to be able to redress the imbalance created by ownership in mass media operations and activities in Nigeria.”

He, however, cautioned Nigerian media against partisan politics or any advocacy in favour of a particular political party.

Obuh who noted that the 19th inaugural lecturer underscored the critical role media were expected to play in elections, advised the practitioners to always develop a template for campaign during any electioneering.

He frowned at media report of election result at the polling unit, saying it was antithetical to international best practice.

Canvassing for restructuring of political economy in Nigeria in such a manner that audience and reception is given to all the ethnic nationalities in the country, Obuh said that “if it is democracy, every interest must be captured as considered in the scheme of things.” 

