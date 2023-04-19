  • Wednesday, 19th April, 2023

Nigeria To Host 2023 WAICA Conference 

Ebere Nwoji

Nigeria will host this year’s edition of West African Insurance Association (WAIVA) Education Conference scheduled between May 7 to 9,2023 at Eko Hotel Victoria Island Lagos.

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee of the conference Mrs Bola Odukale said lessons from the conference would poise Underwriters in the West African subregion to square up with their global counterparts to enable them play as global brands, 

Odukale  stated this while addressing members of the Committee during the inaugural meeting where she unfolded plans to host the three-day international Conference.

The 2023 WAICA Educational Conference has the theme: Repositioning the Insurance Industry in West Africa for Global Competitiveness” .

Odukale who doubles as the deputy chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), said the sub regional body had decided to address the issue of rating at this time because the insurance industry as a critical player in the economy should be able to compete globally and rating agencies helped to access the strength and global competitiveness of insurance companies.

“If we are promoting the concept of a global village, the insurance industry in the West African sub region needs to be seen as front runners in promoting global competitiveness.” She added.

