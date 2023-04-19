  • Wednesday, 19th April, 2023

News in Photographs: Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting

Breaking | 4 hours ago

.Buhari due back in Abuja today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for the second consecutive week at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers of commenced shortly after opening prayers were said by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Those attending the meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Others include ministers and some presidential aides 

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Abuja, the nation’s capital later on Wednesday after an eight-day official trip to Saudi Arabia. 

This is Presudenr Buhari’s fifth foreign trip in 2023 and his final visit to the Kingdom as President.

See photos

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.