News in Photographs: Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting

.Buhari due back in Abuja today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for the second consecutive week at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers of commenced shortly after opening prayers were said by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Those attending the meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Others include ministers and some presidential aides

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Abuja, the nation’s capital later on Wednesday after an eight-day official trip to Saudi Arabia.

This is Presudenr Buhari’s fifth foreign trip in 2023 and his final visit to the Kingdom as President.

See photos