  • Wednesday, 19th April, 2023

Ikpeazu Reverses Abia Varsity Fee Hike

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has  countered the decision of the management of Abia State University led by Prof. Maxwell Ogbulu to increase the tuition fee of the school by over 350 per cent.

 Invoice given  some fresh students had shown that undergraduates in some departments had their fees  hiked  from N122,000 Naira to N500,000.

However, worried by the development,  Ikpeazu, who is a Visitor to ABSU quickly directed the management to immediately cancel the increase in school fees announced on Monday.

The governor, through his Speaking on behalf of the governor, his  Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said that the increase which is by over 350 per cent was  unacceptable to the State Government, especially given the current economic realities in the country.

“The Governor while acknowledging that it is becoming increasingly challenging for the University to play its role under the current fiscal regime, however, added that the University management must understand clearly that it must ensure that children of the poor in the State are given the opportunity to access tertiary education,”  he said.

Ikpeazu further directed the University management to engage with all relevant stakeholders in the university community and have robust discussions before contemplating any geometric hike in school fees.

He assured the people that the state government would continue to support the institution with subventions and equally assured all students, parents and guardians of the university that their interests would  consistently be protected by the State Government.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.