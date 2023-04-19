Davido Dream Football Show for Talent Discovery Debuts

Femi Solaja

Young football talents in Nigeria and Africa in general who have been yearning for an avenue to showcase their God-given skills have been provided with a platform through which their dreams can be realised.

Three partners: the Abu Salami Media, 1XBet and David Adeleke (Davido) have teamed up with a plan to launch a model football talent hunt programme named: The Davido Dream Football Show (DDFS) – Nigeria’s Premiere Football Show.

Davido Dream Football Show is an initiative for advancing youth soccer especially at the grassroots level through a designed curriculum that has potential to develop fundamental technical skills and tactical awareness in young players who are committed to competing at the highest levels.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Abu Salami Media, Mr Abu Salami who doubles as Chairman of the Davido Dream Football Show, the programme is aimed at empowering and supporting young male football talents between ages 18 and 22 within Nigeria and around Africa.

At the launch and media presentation of the programme held yesterday at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Salami said, “the Davido Dream Football Show will enable young football talents to realise their dreams of becoming stars in future.”

He told the crowded hall of media men and other football stakeholders that the reality tv show will run for 30 weeks with one episode to be shown every week.

“First we will organise screening of those who will register. Once they are screened, we will organise series of trials. From that exercise, the best among them will be selected for camping for the final show,” he said, hailing encomiums on 1XBET, the major sponsors. “It wasn’t easy to find sponsors until I got to 1XBET who saw that the project aligned with their philosophy of sports development and youth empowerment.”

David Adeleke, President of the Davido Dream Football Show said it was a great way to give back to the society and explore untapped potential of the Nigerian youth.

“We all know impact is essential and a show like this will not only engage the minds of the youths, it will birth meaningful changes and opportunities for youths across Nigeria and Africa as a whole. I believe it will also set the pace for impact-driven initiative in grassroots football in Africa,” Davido said.

Some selected talents are to go for trials with partner clubs of the talent hunt in Europe.