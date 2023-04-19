Court Adjourns Ali Bello’s Alleged N3bn Fraud Trial





•Alleged N3bn Fraud: EFCC, Ali Bello’s Lawyers Spar Over Document

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The hearing in the trial of Mr Ali Bello over allegations bordering on fraud to the tune of N3 billion has been adjourned until May 30 amid disagreement over a witness’ document.

The adjournment followed request by defence lawyer to respond to documents prosecution sought to tender through its first witness.

Bello and three others are standing trial before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on fraud charges by the EFCC.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, following which the prosecution opened its case against them.

At the resumed hearing in the suit marked ABJ/CR/573/2022, on Tuesday, the prosecution lawyer, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, called his first witness, Mr. O. Nicholas O., an official of the American International School, Abuja.

The witness could not, however, complete his testimony as the defence team, led by A. M Aliyu, SAN, objected to documents, which the EFCC sought to tender in evidence through the witness.

He, however, prayed the court to allow him raise the objection in the final written address while admitting the documents provisionally.

But Oyedepo objected on the grounds that the documents could not be provisionally admitted.

Responding, Aliyu urged the court to allow him address his point of objection to the documents before the documents were admitted in evidence.

Based on health grounds, he prayed the court to allow him argue his objection at the next adjourned date.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter until May 30 and 31. The court had on February 20 granted bail to Bello and three others, in the sum of N500 million.